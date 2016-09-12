|
This Stick-On Patch Could One Day Save Your Life After A Heart Attack, Imperial College London Study
12/9/2016 7:46:23 AM
Researchers have developed a patch that can be stuck onto the heart to improve the conduction of electrical impulses – something that could lead to less complications for victims of heart attacks.
The polymer patch, which is long-lasting and flexible, is designed to limit cardiac arrhythmia - dangerous heart rhythm disturbances that can occur after a heart attack.
Researchers from Imperial College London, in the UK, worked with The University of New South Wales (UNSW) Faculty of Science in Australia to develop the patch.
