This Stick-On Patch Could One Day Save Your Life After A Heart Attack, Imperial College London Study



12/9/2016 7:46:23 AM

Researchers have developed a patch that can be stuck onto the heart to improve the conduction of electrical impulses – something that could lead to less complications for victims of heart attacks.

The polymer patch, which is long-lasting and flexible, is designed to limit cardiac arrhythmia - dangerous heart rhythm disturbances that can occur after a heart attack.

Researchers from Imperial College London, in the UK, worked with The University of New South Wales (UNSW) Faculty of Science in Australia to develop the patch.

Read at News Release


