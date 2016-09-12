Detecting Inflammation In Diabetic Patients, Nanyang Technological University Study

Up until now, how was inflammation traditionally detected in diabetic patients and how long did this typically take?



As well as presenting with high blood glucose, diabetic patients have chronic low-grade inflammation, which can be measured by a range of inflammatory markers such as so-called high-sensitive CRP, TNFa and IL-6 as well as a full blood cell count.



These measurements use up to 5-10ml of blood and typically take about half a day to process, providing clinicians with information on the number of white blood cells and circulating biomarker concentration in the blood. But they shed no light on neutrophils, the immune system’s foot soldiers, and more critically whether these cells are functioning properly.

