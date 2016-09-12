|
Drug Pricing Explained, But Still Secret
The Vermont attorney general’s office says drug companies have complied with a state law requiring them to explain extreme jumps in drug costs, but the full information is not available to the public because of a public records exemption.
The law, signed by Gov. Peter Shumlin earlier this year, requires some drug makers to explain their pricing structure to the attorney general’s office if the wholesale acquisition price increases by more than 50 percent in the previous five years or more than 15 percent in the last year.
It calls for the AG’s office to identify up to 15 prescription drugs each year that meet the criteria.
