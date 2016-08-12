|
Should FDA Restrict Our Use Of Our Own Stem Cells?
12/8/2016 7:03:38 AM
I believe that one of the next challenges in the wellness movement is the FDA’s control over your own stem cells, or as I call them, personal stem cells….
Personal stem cells are simple to understand. I’m not talking about embryos, umbilical cords or artificial cells grown by some scientist in a lab. When I talk about personal stem cells, I’m talking about master cells cultivated from your own bone marrow or fat.
comments powered by