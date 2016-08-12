|
Biotech Investment Bank Research Reports To Beg, Borrow And Steal
12/8/2016 6:52:57 AM
A few weeks ago I wrote about resources aimed at independent biotech investors who may not have access to the institutional research reports that we as fund managers take for granted. A logical follow-up question: which of those taken-for-granted institutional research reports are particularly helpful?
Good question. With the disclaimer that this list is not exhaustive and represents only my own idiosyncratic choices, the following are sell-side research reports that I find indispensable.
