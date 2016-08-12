 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Did A Biotech CEO Reverse Her Own Aging Process? Probably Not



12/8/2016 6:49:56 AM

Humans have been searching for the fountain of youth for millenia, dating back to ancient times. No one has found it yet, so I was very skeptical when I saw the recent announcement from BioViva, a biotech company, of what they called the first successful gene therapy against human aging:

Elizabeth Parrish, CEO of Bioviva USA Inc., has become the first human being to be successfully rejuvenated by gene therapy, after her own company’s experimental therapies reversed 20 years of normal telomere shortening.

