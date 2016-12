Top 8 Jobs for Science Lovers

1. Chemical Engineer

2. Medical Scientist

3. Biochemist

4. Chemist

5. Epidemiologist

6. Microbiologist

7. Animal Scientist

8. Biological Technician

December 15, 2016By Angela Rose for BioSpace.com Do you love asking questions and solving complex puzzles? Do you find failed experiments just as enjoyable as successful ones? Does spending hours collecting and analyzing data sound like the best day ever? Are you irresistibly drawn to lab coats? If you can answer yes to all of these questions, you may be a science lover—and that’s great news for your career. From biotechnology to pharmaceuticals and from zoos to universities, there are many industries and employers looking to hire professionals with your passion for process, problem solving and discovery. While there are many different positions available for scientists, we’d like to share a few facts and opportunities about the top eight*. Ranking based on salary.6002 percent$97,360Bachelor’s degree Chemical engineers utilize their knowledge of chemistry, biology, physics and mathematics to conduct research, develop processes and troubleshoot problems. They may be involved in the production of chemicals, drugs, fuel, food or other products, often working in the laboratories of large manufacturers. The may also be employed in life sciences and biotechnology.9,0008 percent$82,240Doctorate degree Medical scientists include toxicologists, serologists, neuroscientists, immunochemists, gerontologists, clinical pharmacologists, research histologists, and cancer researchers. The goal of their work is generally to improve human health through the prevention and treatment of disease or creation of pharmaceuticals and other medical devices. Many are employed in research and development within the physical, engineering or life sciences. Others work at colleges and universities, within hospitals, or for pharmaceutical manufacturing companies or diagnostic laboratories.2,8008 percent$82,150Master’s degree Biochemists study the chemical principles of living things and their biological processes including the development of cells, growth, heredity and disease. They may work in basic or applied research, planning and executing complex research projects, managing teams of technicians, analyzing data, preparing reports and presenting the findings of their studies. The majority work in research and development within physical, engineering and life sciences. Some are employed by colleges and universities or pharmaceutical, medical or chemical manufacturers.Companies now hiring: Celgene 2,4003 percent$71,260Bachelor’s degree Chemists study substances—and interactions between them—at molecular and atomic levels. They may plan and complete complex research projects, write technical reports and present their findings to other scientists, engineers and professionals. Chemists regularly work with the assistance of technicians and may also interact with biologists, physicists, engineers and computer specialists. They may choose to specialize in analytical, inorganic, organic, medicinal or physical chemistry.4006 percent$69,450Master’s degree Epidemiologists usually work for state or local governments, though some are employed by hospitals, colleges, universities or within research and development in the life sciences. They regularly collect and analyze data to identify the causes of disease and other health issues in human populations. They may choose to specialize in infectious diseases, chronic diseases, preparedness and emergency response, environmental health, occupational health, behavioral health or another area of public health.8004 percent$67,550Bachelor’s degree Microbiologists study the lives, growth and environmental interactions of microorganisms including bacteria, viruses, algae, fungi and microscopic parasites. Depending on where they are employed, they may plan and conduct complex research projects, perform laboratory services to diagnose and treat illnesses, or prepare technical reports, present findings and make recommendations. They are often required to work on teams with technicians and scientists in other fields. Specialized microbiologists include bacteriologists, mycologists, parasitologists, virologists and clinical or industrial microbiologists.2005 percent$60,390Bachelor’s degree Animal scientists generally work with domestic fam animals, studying their genetics, nutrition, reproduction, development and diseases. Their research is often towards ways to improve food production through crossbreeding, increasing growth rates and decreasing disease and death rates.They may be employed by colleges and universities; physical, engineering or life science organizations; the agriculture industry; and scientific or technical consulting services.4,1005 percent$41,650Bachelor’s degree Biological technicians typically work in laboratories, assisting biological and medical scientists with conducting experiments and analyzing results. They often work on teams, setting up and maintaining laboratory equipment, gathering and preparing samples, documenting observations and writing reports. Many are employed in research and development within the life sciences, engineering and physical sciences. Some work for in chemical manufacturing or for colleges, universities or the federal government.*Salary and job projection data taken from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook