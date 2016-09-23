Metabolon Acquires Metabolomic Discoveries GmbH

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in metabolomics, announced today the acquisition of Metabolomic Discoveries GmbH, a leading metabolomics services and diagnostics company based near Berlin, Germany. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“The acquisition of Metabolomic Discoveries builds on our vision to bring the value of metabolomics to regions around the globe as we continue to realize the promise of this unique and powerful technology,” said Metabolon CEO John Ryals, PhD. “This achievement acts as yet another proof point of our expansion and leadership in the metabolomics space, delivering new services and clinical products that improve health. The addition of Metabolomic Discoveries furthers our global expansion strategy and will provide us with greater access to the European market as we continue to innovate and grow.”

In addition to the acquisition of Metabolomic Discoveries, Metabolon has also established joint laboratory collaborations this year with organizations in China and the Middle East.

Nicolas Schauer, PhD, Metabolomic Discoveries’ managing director and co-founder, will join Metabolon’s executive team as managing director and continue to oversee laboratory operations in the German location.

“This is a great opportunity to combine our metabolomics expertise and approaches,” said Dr. Schauer. “Joining the leading metabolomics and biomarker company will enable us to offer new services and precision medicine products to a broader group of researchers and clinicians. I look forward to accelerating the metabolomics market in Europe with Metabolon.”

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics is the study of small molecules called metabolites and is a powerful phenotyping technology for life sciences research, population health and precision medicine. It measures changes in metabolite levels and maps them to the appropriate biochemical pathways to give researchers and clinicians a better understanding of health and the influences of genes, microbiome, diet, lifestyle and drug treatment.

Metabolon’s Precision Metabolomics™ technology screens the largest, most diverse metabolite library in the industry and uses its proprietary software to deliver the most accurate and comprehensive metabolomics data available. This data is a cornerstone in precision medicine and is currently being used by clinicians and life sciences researchers to gain immediately actionable information and understand genomic and other ‘omic data.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the world’s leading health technology company advancing metabolomics for precision medicine and all areas of life sciences research. Its Precision Metabolomics™ is a powerful, patented technology for assessing health and delivering biomarker discoveries, innovative diagnostic tests, and valuable data for genomics and population health initiatives. Metabolon’s expertise is also accelerating research and product development across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer products, agriculture and nutrition industries, as well as academic and government organizations. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Cautionary Note about Forward-Looking Statements

The materials provided herein that are not historical facts are or might constitute projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of these assumptions prove to be incorrect, Metabolon’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions referred to above include, but are not limited to: the uncertainties inherent in biochemical research and development; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding whether and when to approve diagnostic tests; the clinical utility of Metabolon’s metabolomic services; Metabolon’s and its distributors’ ability to successfully commercialize and market both new and existing products; governmental laws and regulations affecting health care, including access, pricing and reimbursement of diagnostic tests; the strength of Metabolon’s intellectual property portfolio; Metabolon’s history of operating losses; whether Metabolon is able to achieve or sustain profitability; its highly competitive industry; its ability to compete effectively; security and privacy risks; and Metabolon’s ability to continue to innovate and provide products and services that are useful to its clients, among other risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

